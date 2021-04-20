The Legendary Black Water Rafting Co 585 Waitomo Caves Rd, Waitomo 3977, New Zealand

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Black Water Tubing in New Zealand Waitomo, on New Zealand’s North Island, is known mostly for its glowworms. This is one of the few places in the world where they exist and millions of visitors descend onto the village every year to walk through the dark caves and see the sparkly insects in person. For those looking for a more adventurous way to see the natural wonder, there’s nothing better than black water tubing through the underground cave system.



The adventure isn’t a lazy river by any means, the water can be rough at times and more than once I found myself jumping backwards off of small waterfalls. But it was fun – a lot of fun. We actually did get our lazy river at the end when the water calmed and we could all lounge back in the tubes and watch the millions of glowworms sparkle overhead like a biological universe of stars.