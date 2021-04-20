The Leela Goa
Sandwiched between South Goa’
s Mobor Beach and the Sal River, the Leela Goa is a luxurious yet laidback beachfront resort. Its 206 rooms and villas blend Portuguese-colonial and Indian influences (stone carvings, wood-paneled ceilings, and open-air balconies—many with views over the hotel's private lagoon), but there are plenty of amenities for the modern sybarite. An Ayurvedic spa offers traditional treatments coupled with yoga, meditation, and Reiki, and a 12-hole golf course spans nine grassy acres out to the sea. The Leela also features some of the best dining options in this part of the state, including Jamavar, which serves up spicy Goan specialties such as tangy prawn balchão. Prefer a more hands-on experience? Guests can join the hotel’s head chef and horticulturalist for a tour of the on-site vegetable and herb garden before hitting the sand for windsurfing lessons.