The Last Villa 2A Nutgrove Ave, Sandy Bay TAS 7005, Australia

European-Style Stay in Hobart's Sandy Bay The zig-zag rock-and-tile facade of The Last Villa is the first indication of the inspiring experience that awaits behind the sandstone walls. But walking through the tiny wooden door, the house grows to four stories, and little surprises start to appear from complimentary cruiser bikes parked in the barbecue area to metal sculptures in the courtyard and a mosaic made from wine bottles outside the Madrid studio. Each floor is a self-catered apartment outfitted with Australian and Scandinavian furnishings by Tasmanian architect and designer Steven Last. The spaces include a top-floor studio modeled after a Parisian penthouse (pictured) and a whitewashed subterranean cottage called The Barcelona that feels like a Spanish tapas bar. There's also a level called Cruise Ship complete with portholes and a Huon pine workbench that looks like it could have been used for boat building. An innovative addition to the property is the paintings Last produced specifically for each studio. They're inspired by the literal and figurative spaces and are on sale by negotiation. In the Parisian Penthouse, there are works titled "Last Facade with Ivy, 1945," "Last Paris Graffiti, 2001," and "Last Penthouse Influenced by Red Wine, 2005," which evoke imagined experiences in faraway places. "It doesn't matter if people like them," Last says during a tour of the house, where he lives downstairs. "They're just meant to put you in a place or experience. It's about theater."