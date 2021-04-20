Where are you going?
The Larwill Studio

48 Flemington Rd, Parkville VIC 3052, Australia
Website
| +61 3 9032 9111
Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm

The Larwill Studio

The Art Series Hotel Group has seven chic properties across the continent, each inspired by a namesake Australian artist. Its latest resides in Parkville, an inner suburb just north of the city center, and honors the renowned figurative expressionist painter David Larwill with original pieces in the lobby and playful prints in each of the 96 colorful rooms. Fittingly for a hotel that’s located next door to a hospital, there’s a focus on wellness: Guests take complimentary exercise classes at the on-site gym, rent retro-style Dutch bikes for exploring the neighborhood, and tune in to the designated yoga channel (in-room mats are provided). The 100-seat restaurant, Smith & Singleton, offers international flavors in a number of vegan and gluten- and dairy-free plates, including an ancient grains salad loaded with pearl barley, quinoa, and moghrabieh. Have kids? Book a free Bugaboo Bee stroller in advance and head to the sprawling playground that’s minutes from the hotel.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

