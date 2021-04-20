Where are you going?
The Langham

83 Symonds St
Website
| +64 9-379 5132
High Opulence Auckland New Zealand
Check Availability >

High Opulence

Traditional and Elegant are the two words that come to mind when thinking of the 5-Star Langham. From the moment you enter the sweeping foyer under the high chandelier, to taking a seat in one of their sunken bar areas, you get the feeling that this place has been designed to spoil. Nearly everyone who's anyone in Auckland has been to a function in their Grand Ballroom, and the Chuan Spa is so well regarded that often groups of women will book into the hotel just for pamper weekends.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

