The Langham

High Opulence
Traditional and Elegant are the two words that come to mind when thinking of the 5-Star Langham. From the moment you enter the sweeping foyer under the high chandelier, to taking a seat in one of their sunken bar areas, you get the feeling that this place has been designed to spoil. Nearly everyone who's anyone in Auckland
has been to a function in their Grand Ballroom, and the Chuan Spa is so well regarded that often groups of women will book into the hotel just for pamper weekends.