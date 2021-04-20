Where are you going?
The Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre

54 Journal Square Plaza, Jersey City, NJ 07306, USA
Website
| +1 201-798-6055
A Historic Arts and Cinema Experience Jersey City New Jersey United States

A Historic Arts and Cinema Experience

Opened in 1929, The Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre was once one of the state's largest movie theaters. Today, the bonafide "movie palace," equipped with a pipe organ, orchestra pit and an impressive screen, remains a notable Jersey City destination. No longer just a cinema house, the theater is run by Friend's of the Loew's, Inc., and functions as a non-profit arts and entertainment center. Plays, concerts and musicals now share the stage, but you can still catch a movie here the old-fashioned way, on 35mm film.

By Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor

