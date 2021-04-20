The Landing Tahoe Resort & Spa
Opened in 2013, on a bright South Shore stretch across the street from the beach, the Landing’s 77 rooms radiate warmth and rich comfort, thanks to stone gas fireplaces, deep leather club chairs, a tastefully neutral black-and-white palette with splashes of chrome and red, and bathrooms featuring heated marble floors and toilets, walk-in rain showers, and separate jetted tubs; some rooms offer private balconies and lake views. Outside, the pool is open year-round, and there are several fire pits to cozy up around. Jimmy’s restaurant serves an innovative menu of California cuisine with Greek influences (think wood-fired octopus with taramasalata and elk with blackberry reduction), and features a handsome onyx bar serving craft cocktails. If you decide to venture out, the resort provides complimentary transportation to Edgewood Tahoe, Heavenly Village, and the South Tahoe casinos.