The Kirketon Hotel

229 Darlinghurst Rd, Sydney NSW 2010, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9332 2011
Boutique Beauty in Darlinghurst Sydney Australia

Boutique Beauty in Darlinghurst

Formerly a boarding house, this property run by 8 Hotels now offers 40 rooms in the heart of the lively Darlinghurst neighborhood. The decor is dark and moody with lots of velvet and mirrors. Guests are surrounded by lauded bars, restaurants, and nightlife venues, including two that happen to be attached to the hotel: the jazz and cocktail bar Eau-de-Vie and a casual Asian eatery called Fu Manchu. Don't feel like leaving your room? Order dumplings, pork buns, rice bowls or egg noodle soup to your room.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

