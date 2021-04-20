Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The King Edward Hotel

37 King St E, Toronto, ON M5C 1E9, Canada
+1 416-863-9700
Hemingway's Toronto: The King Edward Hotel Toronto Canada
Check Availability >

Hemingway's Toronto: The King Edward Hotel

The King Edward Hotel has been home to many famed figures from Mark Twain, Louis Armstrong. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton caused a small riot when they stayed in the same room together despite not being married. This was also the hotel that Lennon and Yoko famously began their "Bed-in for Peace" in 1969.

A popular residence of the hotel was also Hemingway who had lived here for a period of time and wrote in the "basemen" which used to be a cafe but is now a ballroom.
Despite the renovations, The King Edward Hotel is a historical walk through with all the celebrities attached to its life time.

If you're not into deceased writers and scandalous celebrities then at least head to the bar for some colourful conversation with the varied demographics that call this spot a luxurious watering hole.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points