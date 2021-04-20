The King Edward Hotel 37 King St E, Toronto, ON M5C 1E9, Canada

Hemingway's Toronto: The King Edward Hotel The King Edward Hotel has been home to many famed figures from Mark Twain, Louis Armstrong. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton caused a small riot when they stayed in the same room together despite not being married. This was also the hotel that Lennon and Yoko famously began their "Bed-in for Peace" in 1969.



A popular residence of the hotel was also Hemingway who had lived here for a period of time and wrote in the "basemen" which used to be a cafe but is now a ballroom.

Despite the renovations, The King Edward Hotel is a historical walk through with all the celebrities attached to its life time.



If you're not into deceased writers and scandalous celebrities then at least head to the bar for some colourful conversation with the varied demographics that call this spot a luxurious watering hole.