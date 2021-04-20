Jordan Museum
With this institution in downtown Amman, Jordan has a truly world-class museum. Here, a wealth of exhibits in chronological order, from the prehistoric period to the coming of Islam, help visitors understand the vast scope of human history that unfolded in the surrounding area. The museum’s most famous display is its collection of Dead Sea Scrolls, but there are plenty of other unexpected attractions worth visiting. Rocks carved with running deer by Stone Age artists lead to eerily beautiful Ain Ghazal statues, which are among the earliest known large-scale human figures in the world, dating back some 8,700 years. The invention of writing in the region is also covered well, and those planning a trip to Petra will learn much from the extensive displays of Nabatean antiquities.