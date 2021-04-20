The Jefferson, Washington, DC

Federal Luxe

If you were to look up the word “swanky” in the dictionary, there would be a picture of the Jefferson Hotel right next to it. This place oozes old-world class and federal elegance, and I would expect nothing less from a luxury hotel of its caliber. The hotel is not a large property, which means less building to attend to and more time to focus on servicing the clientele; the staff is courteous, friendly, and extremely helpful. You will be pampered from the moment you step foot inside the hotel and it will continue, every minute, throughout your stay! The hotel will even provide you with a car and driver to shuttle you about town, and you’ll likely take advantage of that because the hotel is located a bit off the tourist path though it is only a few blocks from the White House. If you happen to stay for the weekend, be sure to reserve a table for brunch in the beautiful Greenhouse restaurant. Lucky me, I was recently treated to a meal there, and I felt like the most special person in the world! Yes, staying at the Jefferson Hotel will set you back a large chunk of change, but everyone deserves to be spoiled now and then. Right? If you really want to splurge, book one of the suites with a view of the White House or Washington Monument for the full D.C. experience. Metro stop: McPherson Square. Although if you can afford to stay at the Jefferson, you’re most likely not going to be coming or going by subway.