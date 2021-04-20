The James New York

Sunset In Soho

In October I was in Manhattan on business and stayed at the beautiful James Hotel in Soho (http://www.jameshotels.com/New-York.aspx). As I was heading out the door for a night on the town after a long day's work I glanced out the window and noticed the sun setting over the Hudson River. Of course I had to grab my camera.



One of the best things about The James is the owners' strong support of local businesses, including artists whose work appears throughout the hotel - from the lobby to the bar to the guest rooms. Celebrity chef David Burke opened the eponymous David Burke Kitchen on the first floor of the hotel and the food is delicious, and the hotel's rooftop bar, JIMMY, is a fun place to sip a cocktail and people watch.



If you're looking for a bit of laid-back luxury for a stay in Manhattan, the James Hotel on the corner of Thompson and Grand is a great option.