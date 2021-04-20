The James New York
27 Grand St, New York, NY 10013, USA
+1 212-465-2000
The James New YorkThe 114-room art boutique The James brings dozens of comfortable amenities—including a wine hour, Intelligent Nutrients organic toiletries, a spacious garden patio, and a design that is similar to lofts in the city—but the greatest draw is the location in SoHo. You're blocks from the best downtown boutiques (Opening Ceremony and A.P.C.) and restaurants (Locanda Verde, Carbone, and countless others). Plus, the property has a 360 skyline view unlike any other in the city. Inquire at the front desk about current their Cultural Collection offerings, which range from drawing classes and reading series to free museum tickets at check-in.
almost 7 years ago
Quiet Luxury at The James
The James is hardly your typical New York hotel. Located just a few blocks away from the Tribeca border, the James is easily one of Soho's most fashionable hotels.
There are designer boutiques, art galleries and restaurants just a few blocks away. Even if you aren't staying there as a guest, you can still dine at the David Burke Kitchen, order a drink at their rooftop bar, The Jimmy or sit in their outdoor garden.
Hotel guests are treated like kings and queens during their stay, with warm chocolate-chip cookie deliveries, fantastic skyline views and wine & cheese plates offered during the late-afternoon hours.
How to Get There: The hotel is located at 27 Grand Street, between Thompson and 6th Avenue. Take the 1 or A,C,E to Canal Street.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sunset In Soho
In October I was in Manhattan on business and stayed at the beautiful James Hotel in Soho (http://www.jameshotels.com/New-York.aspx). As I was heading out the door for a night on the town after a long day's work I glanced out the window and noticed the sun setting over the Hudson River. Of course I had to grab my camera.
One of the best things about The James is the owners' strong support of local businesses, including artists whose work appears throughout the hotel - from the lobby to the bar to the guest rooms. Celebrity chef David Burke opened the eponymous David Burke Kitchen on the first floor of the hotel and the food is delicious, and the hotel's rooftop bar, JIMMY, is a fun place to sip a cocktail and people watch.
If you're looking for a bit of laid-back luxury for a stay in Manhattan, the James Hotel on the corner of Thompson and Grand is a great option.
