Irish Heather Gastropub

210 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2J1, Canada
Website
Irish Heather GastroPub Vancouver Canada

Irish Heather GastroPub

The owners of this classic Gastown bar are not only Irish but also work on-site, making the Heather a soulful antidote to all the faux-Gaelic watering holes out there. The old country agrees: The 2017 Irish Whiskey Awards named it the Best Irish Whiskey Experience Winner North America. The accolade is thanks, in part, to the gastropub’s back room. Somewhere between a snug and a speakeasy, the Shebeen boasts more than 200 bottles of the “water of life,” as the Scots and Irish call it. Also on-site is Salt, an artisanal tasting room featuring cheeses like Saint-André triple-crème Brie, and coffee-and-lavender-rubbed cheddar alongside small-batch meats like bresaola and fennel-flavored salami.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

