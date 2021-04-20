Where are you going?
iO Theater

1501 N Kingsbury St, Chicago, IL 60642, USA
Website
| +1 312-929-2401
Sun - Fri 6pm - 2am
Sat 6pm - 3am

Sketch Comedy at iO Theatre

Chicago has a lot of improvised comedy shows with 195 listings on Yelp, the most famous of which is Second City and some of the funniest of which are hosted by the iO theatre.

Where else but the iO theatre can you see improv done in iambic pentameter? The Improvised Shakespeare Company lives up to their spectacular reputation with two shows every Friday night and they get even more hilarious and off the wall as the night progresses.

But no worries if you can’t make a Friday night show because improv comedians perform every night of the week in two different theatres at iO. Go and get a good laugh in. There’s no better way to spend an evening.

Wicke/Flickr.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

