The Intersection Paddington
Oxford St, Paddington NSW 2021, Australia
Photo by Jaye Valery, courtesy of sass & bide
The Intersection PaddingtonOne of the most fashionable cities in the world, Sydney has no shortage of great shopping destinations. But for a primer on Australia’s favorite designers and luxury labels all in one place, you can’t beat the Intersection in Paddington. Brands like Camilla and Marc, Dion Lee, Jac + Jack, Sass & Bide, Scanlan Theodore, and Zimmermann can all be found in a small intersection of tree-lined streets and terrace houses. Southern hemisphere accessories and beauty companies include Baby Anything and Mecca, and plenty of idyllic cafés such as Jackies offer stylish brunch and lunch specialties for the fashion set.
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
The Intersection
If you're keen to get an overview of the small but talent-filled Australian fashion scene, this collection of boutiques in Paddington is the place to head to. Both emerging designers and established names are represented in this mini-precinct that lies at the intersection of Oxford Street and Glenmore Road—an area that has long been an incubator for local creatives. Browse the boutiques for cutting-edge fashion from names like Dion Lee, Bassike and Josh Goot, or stock up on more-mainstream pieces like the breezy, playful designs from Ginger & Smart and cult knitwear from Jac+Jack.