The Intersection Paddington

If you're keen to get an overview of the small but talent-filled Australian fashion scene, this collection of boutiques in Paddington is the place to head to. Both emerging designers and established names are represented in this mini-precinct that lies at the intersection of Oxford Street and Glenmore Road—an area that has long been an incubator for local creatives. Browse the boutiques for cutting-edge fashion from names like Dion Lee, Bassike and Josh Goot, or stock up on more-mainstream pieces like the breezy, playful designs from Ginger & Smart and cult knitwear from Jac+Jack.