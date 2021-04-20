The Inn & Spa at Mill Falls 312 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith, NH 03253, USA

The Waterfall at Mill Falls Fall will be arriving soon at Meredith on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. The leaves are already starting to turn with the cool evenings. Soon the gorgeous shades of Autumn will be splashed across the hills and meadows.



The Inn at Mill Falls is in the middle of town and is a lovely spot to have lunch outdoors as you relax while listening to the sounds of the water rushing down the chute.



Meredith is a wonderful village with cafes, restaurants, and many elegant tiny shops. It was settled in 1766 and was an area where farmers grew corn, wheat, rye, and potatoes. The town quickly became known for its apple orchards and in fall for its apples, cider, pies, and cider donuts.



In the early days,Meredith had a gristmill, a sawmill, a linen mill, and a blacksmith shop.



Any time of the year is a great time to visit Meredith but summer is still the favorite season with so much to do on the lake. Then there is the fall foliage, and then winter sports.



Even with so much to do when you visit, Meredith is a great place to leave some time to just relax and enjoy this lovely, historic village.



Meredith is New Hampshire.



Info:www.meredithnh.org