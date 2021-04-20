The Independente Suites & Terrace
When it launched in 2011, the Independente Hostel & Suites epitomized the splashy haute boarding house movement that swept across Europe in the last two decades; this grown-up successor is situated just next door. Instead of towering triple bunk beds and communal baths, expect 18 large private rooms with en-suite lavatories (think luxe rain showerheads and walk-in glass stalls). But it hasn’t entirely lost the bohemian spirit of the original: rooms are adorned with old maps, vintage writing desks, and funky artwork. On the rooftop terrace, Insólito offers inspired Portuguese dishes—salt-cod confit with green apple, for instance—matched with sweeping views of the River Tagus. Another plus: the property’s privileged location opposite the São Pedro de Alcântara viewpoint, just a few minutes’ walk from Rossio Square.