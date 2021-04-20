Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Independent

628 Divisadero St
Website
| +1 415-771-1421
Watch a Big-Ticket Show at the Independent San Francisco California United States

More info

Mon - Fri 11am - 6pm

Watch a Big-Ticket Show at the Independent

The Independent’s facade is nondescript, but inside, pulsing rainbow lights and a standing-room-only space cultivate an energy that’s anything but ordinary. Known as “the Indy” to music-savvy locals, the venue boasts a state-of-the-art soundboard and a spectacular lighting system.

Since opening in 2004, the Indy has helped launch the likes of Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, and Foster the People. Artists like Beck, John Legend, the Arctic Monkeys, and Dave Chappelle have all taken the stage here, lending credit to the venue’s reputation for drawing acts accustomed to playing for larger crowds than the Indy’s 500-person capacity.

A diverse line-up proves the venue’s eponymous spirit is still going strong. You’ll find everyone from the Portland-based “junkbox blues” duo Hillstomp to the 22-year-old Norwegian music producer Kygo on the calendar. Scout tickets early for bigger acts like O.K. Go—they sell out fast. While the venue houses a full bar (all shows are 21 and over), grab dinner at one of the abundant local restaurants on the up-and-coming Divisadero corridor. Take your pick from Little Star Pizza, 4505 Meats Burgers & BBQ, La Urbana, and the illustrious Nopa, all within walking distance.

By Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points