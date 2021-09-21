Where are you going?
80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Website
| +1 718-460-8006
Sun 12pm - 12:30am
Mon - Thur 4pm - 12:30am
Fri 2pm - 1:30am
Sat 12pm - 1:30am

In 2021, this property reopened as Bar Blondeau, a French-style wine bar.

For some of the best views of the New York City skyline, you have to leave Manhattan. Case in point: the Ides Bar at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg. Located on the east side of the East River, this place serves up a view that stretches from the World Trade Center to Midtown and beyond. The bar has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows filling the space with sunlight during the day and providing a glittering backdrop of city lights at night. It's a popular spot and often fills to capacity, but if you get in you can enjoy the signature cocktails along with bar snacks like deviled eggs, salted caramel popcorn, and chips and onion dip. Note: There is a $10 cover on Fridays and Saturdays after 6 p.m.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor
