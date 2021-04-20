Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Hyppo

48 Charlotte St, St. Augustine, FL 32084, USA
Website
| +1 904-217-7853
Sweet Treats in Historic St. Augustine St. Augustine Florida United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Sweet Treats in Historic St. Augustine

First came the cupcakes, then the frozen yogurt, then the macarons. But for those of us who suffer through humid Southern summers, the popsicle reigns supreme as the ultimate “it” dessert. In addition to having a cart in the historic district of St. Augustine, there is a full-time storefront, so you won’t have to track down the fruity treats.

Inspired by Mexican paletas, The Hyppo excels in the bizarre, but delicious, flavor combinations like pistachio rosewater and The Elvis, with peanut butter, bananas and honey. I can personally recommend the Champagne Mango, the ideal palate cleanser and treat for wandering around the shops.

If pops aren't your thing, try the cafe's sandwiches, salads, coffees and teas. And just as with the popsicles, you can expect fresh ingredients for every selection. The Hyppo charges around $3 for each pop and you can have your receipt emailed to you, a nice green feature.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points