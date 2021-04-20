The Hyppo
48 Charlotte St, St. Augustine, FL 32084, USA
| +1 904-217-7853
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
Sweet Treats in Historic St. AugustineFirst came the cupcakes, then the frozen yogurt, then the macarons. But for those of us who suffer through humid Southern summers, the popsicle reigns supreme as the ultimate “it” dessert. In addition to having a cart in the historic district of St. Augustine, there is a full-time storefront, so you won’t have to track down the fruity treats.
Inspired by Mexican paletas, The Hyppo excels in the bizarre, but delicious, flavor combinations like pistachio rosewater and The Elvis, with peanut butter, bananas and honey. I can personally recommend the Champagne Mango, the ideal palate cleanser and treat for wandering around the shops.
If pops aren't your thing, try the cafe's sandwiches, salads, coffees and teas. And just as with the popsicles, you can expect fresh ingredients for every selection. The Hyppo charges around $3 for each pop and you can have your receipt emailed to you, a nice green feature.