The Hutong 1号 九道弯中巷

Cooking Class at The Hutong Kitchen Want to learn how to make tasty dumplings? Or hand-pulled noodles? Or the cuisine of Hunan, Yunnan and Sichuan? The Hutong is a cozy retreat where you can gather with a small group and—all tools provided—learn how to make a dish or two.



The Hutong Kitchen isn't limited to Chinese food. There are classes on Thai, Vietnamese, Indian, Indonesian, and other cuisines, as well as foods that range from marmalade to meat pies. Market tours are also on the schedule. If you are into food and desire a hands-on experience, then this is a place to check out.



Note: The Hutong Kitchen is part of The Hutong proper, which also offers tea tastings, photography classes, art activities, and more on site, as well as treks around China.



