The Hutong
1号 九道弯中巷
| +86 159 0104 6127
Cooking Class at The Hutong KitchenWant to learn how to make tasty dumplings? Or hand-pulled noodles? Or the cuisine of Hunan, Yunnan and Sichuan? The Hutong is a cozy retreat where you can gather with a small group and—all tools provided—learn how to make a dish or two.
The Hutong Kitchen isn't limited to Chinese food. There are classes on Thai, Vietnamese, Indian, Indonesian, and other cuisines, as well as foods that range from marmalade to meat pies. Market tours are also on the schedule. If you are into food and desire a hands-on experience, then this is a place to check out.
Note: The Hutong Kitchen is part of The Hutong proper, which also offers tea tastings, photography classes, art activities, and more on site, as well as treks around China.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Cooking Class
I recently took a cooking class at The Hutong. The teacher was professional, spoke excellent English, and taught us to make excellent Sichuan-style dishes. If you are in Beijing I would recommend looking up which classes they offer.
over 4 years ago
Learn to Cook a Chinese Meal
Learn how to cook authentic Chinese cuisine at one of the many cooking schools in Beijing. The most accessible for English-speaking visitors is The Hutong near Beixingqiao Station, which organizes a range of hands-on cooking classes. Course offerings include everything from Beijing cuisine to more exotic offerings like Yunnanese, Sichuanese, and Shanxi-style noodles. Class ends with a meal shared among class participants.