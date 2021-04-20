Where are you going?
The Hoxton, Portland

15 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Website
| +1 503-770-0500
The Hoxton, Portland

The Hoxton, Portland—the brand’s second outpost in the United States, after Brooklyn—sits in Old Town Chinatown, in a 1907 building that overlooks the statuesque Chinatown Gateway. With this property, The Hoxton arrives in the Ace’s hometown, successfully improving on the tried-and-true hostel model with small but well-priced rooms, a buzzy lobby with plenty of work space and strong coffee, and restaurants and bars that even locals love.

The 119 rooms are divided into categories, starting with Shoebox and increasing in square footage to Snug, Cozy, and Roomy. The largest options have a small living area with two chairs and a table, and what the others lack in space they make up for in smart design (including closets that hold coffee kettles and safes). Additionally, guests can look forward to small touches like a complimentary “little breakfast” delivered each morning upon request; thoughtful maps with neighborhood highlights; and minibars stocked with essentials like water and milk for no extra charge. When you’re in the mood for something more substantial, there are three food and beverage spots, all run by chef Joshua McFadden's Submarine Hospitality group (Ava Gene’s, Tusk). Head to the ground-floor La Neta for seasonal, Mexican-inspired fare; the rooftop Tope for fantastic tacos and a long list of mezcals; or the nameless basement bar (look for the door marked “knock knock knock” on SW 5th Avenue), which offers classic cocktails in a dark, intimate space.
By Stephanie Wu , AFAR Contributor

