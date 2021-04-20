The Hotel Windsor 111 Spring St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

Sat, Sun 7am - 10:30am, 12pm - 5pm Mon - Fri 6:30am - 10am, 12pm - 2pm Wed - Fri 2:30pm - 4:30pm

The Hotel Windsor Opened in 1883, the Hotel Windsor predates some of the world’s most historic hotels, including The Ritz in Paris, the Waldorf-Astoria in New York, and The Savoy in London. As Australia’s only surviving grand hotel from that era, it has hosted countless dignitaries and members of Hollywood royalty, from Laurence Olivier to Meryl Streep. The appeal is clear: Grand arched colonnades and gilded columns set the tone, while a cantilevered staircase lined with ornate 19th-century hand-carved ceramic tiles makes a memorable impression. Old-world splendor abounds in the 180 rooms and suites, many of which feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, marble bathrooms, and pillow menus. Make like the Victorians and indulge in the Windsor’s famed afternoon tea, a sumptuous spread of freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and lemon curd, ribbon sandwiches and, on weekends, a dessert buffet crowned by a towering chocolate fountain.