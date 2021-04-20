The Hotel Windsor
111 Spring St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
| +61 3 9633 6000
Photo courtesy of The Hotel Windsor
More info
Sat, Sun 7am - 10:30am, 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 10am, 12pm - 2pm
Wed - Fri 2:30pm - 4:30pm
The Hotel WindsorOpened in 1883, the Hotel Windsor predates some of the world’s most historic hotels, including The Ritz in Paris, the Waldorf-Astoria in New York, and The Savoy in London. As Australia’s only surviving grand hotel from that era, it has hosted countless dignitaries and members of Hollywood royalty, from Laurence Olivier to Meryl Streep. The appeal is clear: Grand arched colonnades and gilded columns set the tone, while a cantilevered staircase lined with ornate 19th-century hand-carved ceramic tiles makes a memorable impression. Old-world splendor abounds in the 180 rooms and suites, many of which feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, marble bathrooms, and pillow menus. Make like the Victorians and indulge in the Windsor’s famed afternoon tea, a sumptuous spread of freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and lemon curd, ribbon sandwiches and, on weekends, a dessert buffet crowned by a towering chocolate fountain.
almost 7 years ago
Playing Queen For An Arvo.
High tea is one of my faves. It's hard not to love an excuse to sit for hours on end, drinking bottomless cups of tea and enjoying sweet goodies. I can't think of a person who would be able to dispute the wonderfulness of that. Seriously. The Hotel Windsor, of "grand" 19th century hotel fame, offers an indulgent and fittingly delightful afternoon tea, any afternoon of the week. Culinary offerings include homemade scones with multiple jam varieties, perfectly gorgeous ribbon sandwiches, and a decadent selection of pretty little pastries. You'll be sure to feel a little royal, if only for an arvo.
almost 4 years ago
The Hotel Windsor, Melbourne
Australia Most Cherished Grand Hotel