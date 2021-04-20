Where are you going?
The Hotel Brussels

Boulevard de Waterloo 38, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 504 11 11
A Room with a View in Brussels Brussels Belgium
Check Availability >

How can you go wrong staying at place called THE Hotel? This ultra modern mega-hotel is just steps from the exclusive shopping of Brussels Avenue Louise and Boulevard de Waterloo. Spacious rooms start at 25m² / 247 ft² and get larger (as your price increases of course) and include King-sized beds, Nespresso machines for your morning coffee fix, free unlimited Wi-Fi and long sofas beneath the windows, so you can make the most of your view. And what a view it is. From the upper floors, you can admire the entire Brussels skyline. THE Hotel also has a gastronomic restaurant, called The Restaurant, of course, The Urban Spa and The Panorama Lounge (for the exclusive use of guests staying in the Deluxe Panorama rooms).
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

