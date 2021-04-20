Where are you going?
The Horseshoe Inn

Llantwit Major CF61 1ZG, UK
+44 1656 890568
Traditional Welsh faggots Llantwit Major United Kingdom

Sun 12pm - 10:30pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 11pm

Traditional Welsh faggots

While visiting Nash Point, stop at the Horseshoe Inn for traditional Welsh faggots. The service is really fast and the food is cheap and plenty.

Faggots are a traditional dish in the UK, especially South and Mid Wales and the Midlands of England. It is made from meat off-cuts and offal, especially pork.
A faggot is traditionally made from pig's heart, liver and fatty belly meat or bacon minced together, with herbs added for flavoring and sometimes bread crumbs.

Faggots originated as a traditional cheap food of ordinary country people in Western England, particularly west Wiltshire. Their popularity spread from there, especially to South Wales in the mid-nineteenth century, when many agricultural workers left the land to work in the rapidly expanding industry and mines of that area.

It tastes good but it's definitely a meal I would not have all the time. It's too rich to have a lot of it.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

