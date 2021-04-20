The Horseshoe Inn
Llantwit Major CF61 1ZG, UK
+44 1656 890568
More info
Sun 12pm - 10:30pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 11pm
Traditional Welsh faggotsWhile visiting Nash Point, stop at the Horseshoe Inn for traditional Welsh faggots. The service is really fast and the food is cheap and plenty.
Faggots are a traditional dish in the UK, especially South and Mid Wales and the Midlands of England. It is made from meat off-cuts and offal, especially pork.
A faggot is traditionally made from pig's heart, liver and fatty belly meat or bacon minced together, with herbs added for flavoring and sometimes bread crumbs.
Faggots originated as a traditional cheap food of ordinary country people in Western England, particularly west Wiltshire. Their popularity spread from there, especially to South Wales in the mid-nineteenth century, when many agricultural workers left the land to work in the rapidly expanding industry and mines of that area.
It tastes good but it's definitely a meal I would not have all the time. It's too rich to have a lot of it.