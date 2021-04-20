The Holy Donut

Holy Donut, Holy Cow
It takes a lot to to get me to eat a donut. I just find it too hard to justify. Well, bite my tongue. When I heard about the mashed potato donuts at Holy Donuts my willpower took a dive. Add to that flavors like pomegranate, coffee brandy, dark chocolate with sea salt, and fresh berry, and . . . well, you know the rest of the story. These melt-in-your-mouth treats are pretty addictive. My advice—buy one and leave quickly. Otherwise you'll be back for more, especially if you stumble upon the second location. Vegan and gluten-free options are available.