The Holy Donut

7 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
| +1 207-775-7776
Fri - Sun 7am - 5pm
Mon - Thur 7am - 4pm

It takes a lot to to get me to eat a donut. I just find it too hard to justify. Well, bite my tongue. When I heard about the mashed potato donuts at Holy Donuts my willpower took a dive. Add to that flavors like pomegranate, coffee brandy, dark chocolate with sea salt, and fresh berry, and . . . well, you know the rest of the story. These melt-in-your-mouth treats are pretty addictive. My advice—buy one and leave quickly. Otherwise you'll be back for more, especially if you stumble upon the second location. Vegan and gluten-free options are available.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

