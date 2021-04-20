The Highland Dallas 5300 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75206, USA

The Highland Dallas One of the first properties to join Hilton’s Curio Collection, The Highland received a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2016, giving spaces a warm, sophisticated vibe with lots of wood and stone and splashes of Texas chic (think fur in the elevators, longhorn motifs in the bathrooms, and carpets emblazoned with abstract maps of downtown Dallas). The 198 rooms vary in size and shape, but all feature a clubby aesthetic, custom-designed headboards, plasma TVs, gourmet minibars, and city views. Owing to its location near the upscale Mockingbird Station retail and restaurant complex and Southern Methodist University’s lush campus, the hotel attracts a mix of corporate clients during the week and leisure travelers on the weekends and is outfitted with meeting rooms, a small gym with Peloton bikes, and a heated pool with hot tubs, cabanas, and a weekend bar. (Note that the pool is shared with residents from the adjacent apartment tower.) The lobby often hosts a live jazz trio, while noted chef John Tesar’s upscale Knife steakhouse has earned raves for its Texas-raised meat, extensive charcuterie menu, and garden lounge. Guests also have access to—and receive discounts for—the Exhale spa and fitness studio, set near the hotel’s front doors.