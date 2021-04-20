The Hideout
1005 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
| +1 206-903-8480
More info
Sat, Sun 6pm - 2am
Mon - Fri 4pm - 2am
Sneak Off to the HideoutAs its name implies, the Hideout isn’t the most centrally located place, and it can be a bit difficult to find the nondescript entrance (unromantically close to the Virginia Mason hospital). But step inside, and it’s a different world: dimly lit, with sparkling chandeliers hanging from the ceiling and illuminating high walls packed top to bottom with art. Most of it is for sale, and you can request the price list from the bartender if you’re particularly interested in something. For a more affordable option, try the Robotic Art Dealer vending machine, where handmade items are as low as $5.
But back to the bar — the Hideout has an extensive menu of delicious craft cocktails using local liquors and fresh ingredients. Happy hour is 4-7 pm on weekdays. Drinks are made using fresh-squeezed juices right before your eyes, and the greyhound (vodka and grapefruit juice) is particularly excellent. Snacks are minimal, since they don’t have a kitchen; you’re better off heading next door to the Mediterranean Kitchen for Middle Eastern fare.