Drink at Dalva and the Hideout in the Mission

Dalva itself is a wonderful stop for a drink—try the El Diablo, with tequila, lemon, ginger, cassis, and soda—but keep walking through the comfortable, dimly-lit bar and you’ll find something even better: the Hideout, Dalva’s under-the-radar back room for aficionados to sip on their cocktails, made by team of skilled bartender from a small but excellent spirit selection.Try the gin and celery tonic—old tom gin, lemon, and house-made celery bitters—and cheers to the poster of Farrah Fawcett on the wall.Happy hour is from 4 to 7 pm every day; you won’t find better $4 drinks in San Francisco . Dalva and the Hideout are open from 4 pm to 2 am seven days a week.