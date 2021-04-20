Where are you going?
3121 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
| +1 415-252-7740
Drink at Dalva and the Hideout in the Mission San Francisco California United States

Sun - Sat 7pm - 2am

Drink at Dalva and the Hideout in the Mission

Dalva itself is a wonderful stop for a drink—try the El Diablo, with tequila, lemon, ginger, cassis, and soda—but keep walking through the comfortable, dimly-lit bar and you’ll find something even better: the Hideout, Dalva’s under-the-radar back room for aficionados to sip on their cocktails, made by team of skilled bartender from a small but excellent spirit selection.

Try the gin and celery tonic—old tom gin, lemon, and house-made celery bitters—and cheers to the poster of Farrah Fawcett on the wall.

Happy hour is from 4 to 7 pm every day; you won’t find better $4 drinks in San Francisco. Dalva and the Hideout are open from 4 pm to 2 am seven days a week.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

