The Hideout
3121 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
| +1 415-252-7740
Photo courtesy of Dalva and the Hideout
More info
Sun - Sat 7pm - 2am
Drink at Dalva and the Hideout in the MissionDalva itself is a wonderful stop for a drink—try the El Diablo, with tequila, lemon, ginger, cassis, and soda—but keep walking through the comfortable, dimly-lit bar and you’ll find something even better: the Hideout, Dalva’s under-the-radar back room for aficionados to sip on their cocktails, made by team of skilled bartender from a small but excellent spirit selection.
Try the gin and celery tonic—old tom gin, lemon, and house-made celery bitters—and cheers to the poster of Farrah Fawcett on the wall.
Happy hour is from 4 to 7 pm every day; you won’t find better $4 drinks in San Francisco. Dalva and the Hideout are open from 4 pm to 2 am seven days a week.