Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Hide

39-45 Bermondsey Street
Website
| +44 20 7403 6655
A Catalog of Mixology Genius London United Kingdom

More info

Mon, Tue 12pm - 12am
Wed, Thur 12pm - 1am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 2am

A Catalog of Mixology Genius

Turn right out of London Bridge Station, down the road and under the tunnel and you'll find The Hide...a classy, cozy, relaxed bar and home to some of the most creative mixologists in London. You could choose one of the fantastic drinks form their drinks catalog, but I encourage you to trust your drinking experience to Lauren and the geniuses behind the bar. 500+ world class spirits and mixologists who know how to create something just for you. What do I recommend? The Last Man on Earth and The Golden Age or Travel. God, I wish I remember what was in them, but those bespoke creations are know only to those behind the bar. The Hide is just what the doctor ordered, but better. Go. Call ahead to book a table.
By Megan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points