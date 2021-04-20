A Catalog of Mixology Genius
Turn right out of London
Bridge Station, down the road and under the tunnel and you'll find The Hide...a classy, cozy, relaxed bar and home to some of the most creative mixologists in London. You could choose one of the fantastic drinks form their drinks catalog, but I encourage you to trust your drinking experience to Lauren and the geniuses behind the bar. 500+ world class spirits and mixologists who know how to create something just for you. What do I recommend? The Last Man on Earth and The Golden Age or Travel. God, I wish I remember what was in them, but those bespoke creations are know only to those behind the bar. The Hide is just what the doctor ordered, but better. Go. Call ahead to book a table.
By
Megan
, AFAR Local Expert