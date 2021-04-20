The Henry Ford
Greenfield Village, Dearborn, MI 48124, USA
America's Greatest History AttractionThe Henry Ford Museum is a vast playground for history buffs, children, and couples looking for an unusual date.
The collection that was started by Henry Ford himself now contains an estimated 26 million artifacts in displays and collections that both educate and inspire.
Highlights include: the Rosa Parks bus, John F. Kennedy's limousine, a working vintage diner, steam engines, the only Dymaxion House in existence, original Model Ts, and scores of other vintage American and imported vehicles, among them the Weinermobile. Don't miss Abraham Lincoln's chair and the Wright Brothers' plane as well.
Children four and under are admitted free, tickets for youth five to 12 are $12.50, and adults are $17.00. Packages are also available that include overnight stays and many restaurants and cafes are on site, with much of the produce used grown on-site in the attached gardens. An IMAX theater is also attached to the museum. Plan for at least a day in the museum, as anything less wouldn't quite do the vast collection justice.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
A Crash Course in Automotive History
When he wasn't tightening up the assembly line, American innovator Henry Ford was assembling quite a collection of priceless pieces. The Henry Ford museum—located at a midway point between the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County airport and the downtown Detroit area—is now home to such artifacts as the the bus on which Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat and George Washington's camp bed. The property is much more than just a museum, though. Visitors can pump the brakes on a stroll through the historic Greenfield Village, then rev the engines again on the Ford Rouge factory tour.