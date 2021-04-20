The Henry Ford Greenfield Village, Dearborn, MI 48124, USA

America's Greatest History Attraction The Henry Ford Museum is a vast playground for history buffs, children, and couples looking for an unusual date.



The collection that was started by Henry Ford himself now contains an estimated 26 million artifacts in displays and collections that both educate and inspire.



Highlights include: the Rosa Parks bus, John F. Kennedy's limousine, a working vintage diner, steam engines, the only Dymaxion House in existence, original Model Ts, and scores of other vintage American and imported vehicles, among them the Weinermobile. Don't miss Abraham Lincoln's chair and the Wright Brothers' plane as well.



Children four and under are admitted free, tickets for youth five to 12 are $12.50, and adults are $17.00. Packages are also available that include overnight stays and many restaurants and cafes are on site, with much of the produce used grown on-site in the attached gardens. An IMAX theater is also attached to the museum. Plan for at least a day in the museum, as anything less wouldn't quite do the vast collection justice.