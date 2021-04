Camp Hotels: The Hatch, Worcestershire, England

This family-owned retreat sits on 35 acres of woodland and wildflower meadows. Learn basket weaving on-site, or sample cider in the nearby town of Tenbury. Guests can add on a music workshop with the resident Gypsy jazz band. Want to record your own music? The vine-covered Hatch Cabin has its own studio, along with a telescope and a barbecue area.

From $143. 44/(0) 1275-395-447, canopyandstars.co.uk