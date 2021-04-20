The Harmony Cafe
Tiny TownThe town of Harmony, with a population of 19 people, sits on a little stretch of Highway One dotted with oddities; one moment you're cliff-side watching a pod of gray whales and the next you're between rolling hills admiring a herd of grazing zebra. The town hosts a ceramics shop, glass blowing studio, wine cellar, chapel, and 750 acres of walking trails. However, the hidden gem of this town is the The Harmony Cafe where farmhouse charm meets modern fare.
Harmony Cafe, set in a historic building from the town's booming dairy days, serves light dishes that are expertly made from classic Italian recipes, local produce, and Mediterranean imports. The cafe's owner, Giovanni, and I chatted over the frothing espresso machine and record player while he made me a perfect Caprese salad: fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil drizzled with an Italian olive oil and a balsamic reduction. The salad was joined by a compliment of imported olives, wine-soaked onions, and a bed of leafy greens drizzled with lemon juice. This was the simplest item on the menu so I have no doubt everything is incredible.