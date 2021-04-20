The Hambrough Hambrough Rd, Ventnor PO38 1SQ, UK

Island Cuisine at a Boutique Hotel Robert Thompson received his first Michelin star at the precocious age of 23. When he took his chef whites to the Isle of Wight, his next Michelin star followed 6 months later. Thompson does exquisite things with the island’s local beef and seafood. His specialty is a terrine of lightly smoked eel and foie gras. The converted Victorian boarding house also houses a seven-room boutique hotel. All of the quiet, chic rooms have magnificent ocean views and espresso machines; those on the first floor have balconies perfect for an al fresco breakfast. From $267. 01983 856333.