Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Grove Hotel

245 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702, USA
Website
| +1 208-333-8000
The Grove Hotel Boise Idaho United States

More info

The Grove Hotel

Why we love it: A resort-style hotel that delivers big on amenities

The Highlights:
- Suites with jetted tubs or terraces
- A massive fitness center with a pool and hot tub
- An on-site spa with relaxing massages

The Review:
Big and beautiful, this 250-room hotel and meeting facility includes the kind of grandiose guest amenities that only larger properties can offer. Connected to Boise’s CenturyLink Arena, the hotel features an array of rooms that actually overlook the event space, though overnight bookings aren’t permitted during hockey games and concerts. The sprawling 12,000-square-foot fitness center doubles as a swanky gym for Boise locals, while the indoor pool and hot tub provide impressive views of the surrounding city. There are even fitness classes like yoga and indoor cycling, plus a spa with massages, facials, and nail treatments.

Gemlike color schemes and spare, contemporary decor help the Grove feel cool, not stuffy. Rooms are bright, airy, and comfortable, while suites showcase extras like parlor areas, jetted tubs, and terrace access. When hunger strikes, head to on-site restaurant Trillium for dishes that highlight local farmers and creameries. Options range from smoked chicken crepes at breakfast to braised pork shank at dinner.
By Kelly Bastone , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020