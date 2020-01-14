The Grove Hotel
245 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702, USA
| +1 208-333-8000
Photo courtesy of The Grove Hotel
The Grove HotelWhy we love it: A resort-style hotel that delivers big on amenities
The Highlights:
- Suites with jetted tubs or terraces
- A massive fitness center with a pool and hot tub
- An on-site spa with relaxing massages
The Review:
Big and beautiful, this 250-room hotel and meeting facility includes the kind of grandiose guest amenities that only larger properties can offer. Connected to Boise’s CenturyLink Arena, the hotel features an array of rooms that actually overlook the event space, though overnight bookings aren’t permitted during hockey games and concerts. The sprawling 12,000-square-foot fitness center doubles as a swanky gym for Boise locals, while the indoor pool and hot tub provide impressive views of the surrounding city. There are even fitness classes like yoga and indoor cycling, plus a spa with massages, facials, and nail treatments.
Gemlike color schemes and spare, contemporary decor help the Grove feel cool, not stuffy. Rooms are bright, airy, and comfortable, while suites showcase extras like parlor areas, jetted tubs, and terrace access. When hunger strikes, head to on-site restaurant Trillium for dishes that highlight local farmers and creameries. Options range from smoked chicken crepes at breakfast to braised pork shank at dinner.