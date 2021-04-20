The Grove Cafe & Market
600 Central Ave SE A, Albuquerque, NM 87102, USA
| +1 505-248-9800
More info
Sun 8am - 3pm
Tue - Sat 7am - 3pm
The Grove Cafe and MarketWhat really drew me to this place was that they serve Intelligentsia Coffee and when you've been driving through desert for a couple days with only Starbucks to fall back on, this was a no brainer. What was even better was that the food was amazing too! We had a frittata that came with a salad on top and a homemade english muffin. Everything was amazing and for something that was just supposed to be a quick pit stop, I was pleasantly surprised.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
#1 Brunch in Albuquerque
The food at The Grove will rival every great Sunday brunch you've ever had. Farm to table does not do justice here. You can track exactly what part of New Mexico each component of your meal came from. And then of course it taste fabulous. Make sure and get a macaroon and a single pancake. Trust, it's not you're everyday pancake.