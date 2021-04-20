The Grove Cafe & Market 600 Central Ave SE A, Albuquerque, NM 87102, USA

The Grove Cafe and Market What really drew me to this place was that they serve Intelligentsia Coffee and when you've been driving through desert for a couple days with only Starbucks to fall back on, this was a no brainer. What was even better was that the food was amazing too! We had a frittata that came with a salad on top and a homemade english muffin. Everything was amazing and for something that was just supposed to be a quick pit stop, I was pleasantly surprised.