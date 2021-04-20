The Grove Artisan Kitchen
45000 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA 92210, USA
| +1 760-341-7200
Farm Fresh Fine Dining at Grove Artisan KitchenInside the beautiful Miramonte Resort & Spa is the farm-to-table fine dining experience of Chef Robert Nyerick’s Grove Artisan Kitchen. With its own herb and citrus garden on the grounds, flavors are fresh for the California cuisine. Seafood stands out on the menu with the signature Panko Crusted Sea Bass being a highlight. Complement a day at the WELL Spa with their healthful dishes, including their variety of vegan and gluten-free options.
Photo by Vegan Baking/Flickr.