Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Grove Artisan Kitchen

45000 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA 92210, USA
Website
| +1 760-341-7200
Farm Fresh Fine Dining at Grove Artisan Kitchen Indian Wells California United States

Farm Fresh Fine Dining at Grove Artisan Kitchen

Inside the beautiful Miramonte Resort & Spa is the farm-to-table fine dining experience of Chef Robert Nyerick’s Grove Artisan Kitchen. With its own herb and citrus garden on the grounds, flavors are fresh for the California cuisine. Seafood stands out on the menu with the signature Panko Crusted Sea Bass being a highlight. Complement a day at the WELL Spa with their healthful dishes, including their variety of vegan and gluten-free options.

Photo by Vegan Baking/Flickr.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points