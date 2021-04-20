The Grill Restaurant
This American-style grill offers breathtaking views of La Cana Golf Club’s manicured greens, palm-fringed swimming pool, white-sand beach, and turquoise water. Start your meal here with an appetizer like grilled octopus or one of the salads, which make use of greens from the Grupo Puntacana Foundation’s gardens and aquaponics system. Then move on to entrées such as squid ink paella with crab and calamari, grilled whole seabass, or beef tenderloin with your choice of sauce. Desserts range from passion fruit mousse to chocolate-ganache-walnut crumble, while the wine list includes top bottles from France, Italy, Chile, and beyond.