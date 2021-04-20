Where are you going?
The Grill on the Alley

13270 Dallas Parkway
Website
| +1 214-459-1601
Try an Upper-Crust Burger at the Grill Dallas Texas United States
Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 10pm

Fine Steaks in the Galleria

Malls don't usually come to mind when diners are seeking out fine-dining establishments, but the Dallas Galleria's upscale steakhouse should boost perceptions of shopping-adjacent restaurants. If jumbo lump crab cakes, top-notch cuts of USDA prime steak, and a Kobe-style burger with black and white truffle mayo can't elevate expectations, then nothing will. Don't miss out on generous desserts, especially the house-made key lime pie.

By Farah Fleurima , AFAR Local Expert

Nikki Bayley
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Try an Upper-Crust Burger at the Grill

Splurge on what has to be the city’s most swanky burger: a kobe beef creation with
a white and black truffle mayonnaise that comes in at a shade under $24. However, if you’re dining on a budget you can still eat at this city steakhouse favorite - just check out the happy hour deals when you can bag a bargain (definitely try the sliders if they’re on the menu) and, of course, the service and room are still just as fabulous.

