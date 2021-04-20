Where are you going?
The Grill From Ipanema

2313 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Website
| +1 206-457-4885
Pass the Meat, Please Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 1:45pm
Sun 5pm - 8:45pm
Mon - Sat 5pm - 9:45pm

Yes, the name is a real groaner, but there’s a reason: it’s the new incarnation of the former Ipanema rodizio restaurant. What’s still the same is the never-ending parade of juicy, flavorful meat carved at your table by roaming passadores, as well as a sumptuous salad bar of cold meats and cheeses, fruits and veggies, pasta salads, and other sides.

The rodizio is all-you-can-eat, or you can order a la carte lunch and dinner entrees (but hardly anyone does). The meats include filet mignon, sausages, bacon-wrapped steak, sirloin, and parmesan pork, but one of the surprising stand-outs is grilled whole pineapple dusted with cinnamon. Happy hour in the bar goes from 3–6 p.m. and 10 p.m.–midnight and includes classic Brazilian drinks like caipirinhas (cachaça, sugar, and lime), plus a selection of bar food.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

