The Griffin - Gastropub 5, Illovo Junction, Oxford Rd & Corlett Drive, Illovo, Johannesburg, 2092, South Africa

The Tale of The Dragon, The Gorilla & Some Banana Bread A couple of my mates and I decided to visit The Griffin gastropub one night for a bit of a chilled evening after having had a few days of raucous fun.



This was the perfect place to do it, with it's laid back vibe and great selection of craft beers on offer, we had found a winner!



Scouring the menu, there's almost too many craft beers to choose from, but if beer isn't your thing, there is also craft whiskies... which I will definitely test out on my next visit as this time round I was just too full to fit in anything else.



My personal favourite out of all the beers we'd tasted was the Banana Bread Beer, but other notable mentions included the Dragon Fiery Ginger (ginger beer) and the Bone Crusher with hints of orange which become richer when paired with the right food.