The Green Moustache

4340 Lorimer Road
Website
The Green Moustache is a juice and live food bar whose mission is to serve up the healthiest organic juices, smoothies, salads, and more—all of which are designed to promote your wellbeing whilst tasting fantastic. Whether you're craving a cleansing juice, a wheatgrass shot, a superfood smoothie, a vegan soup, or even a coconut milk popsicle—if it makes you feel great and it tastes great, they got it! The Green Moustache also hosts talks and workshops based around nutrition and healthy living.

By Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert

