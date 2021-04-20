Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Greek

458 Greenwich Street
Website
| +1 646-476-3941
Tribeca's New Ouzerie & Taverna New York New York United States

More info

Sun - Tue 11:30am - 10:30pm
Wed, Thur 11:30am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11:30pm

Tribeca's New Ouzerie & Taverna

An exciting new concept has moved into the old Turks and Frogs space on Greenwich Street in Tribeca -- downtown's first and only ouzerie and taverna, The Greek.

The gorgeous dining room is outfitted with leather banquettes, rustic wine barrels and ivy covered walls. Expect small plates of traditional dishes like horiatiki, keftedakia and melitzana on the menu alongside a buttery broiled whole fish, fantastic mixed grill and an all-Greek wine list.

Regulars get special ouzo treatment -- don't be surprised if an entire bottle lands on your table to enjoy, Athens style.
By Michelle Summerville , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points