The Greek
458 Greenwich Street
| +1 646-476-3941
Sun - Tue 11:30am - 10:30pm
Wed, Thur 11:30am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11:30pm
Tribeca's New Ouzerie & TavernaAn exciting new concept has moved into the old Turks and Frogs space on Greenwich Street in Tribeca -- downtown's first and only ouzerie and taverna, The Greek.
The gorgeous dining room is outfitted with leather banquettes, rustic wine barrels and ivy covered walls. Expect small plates of traditional dishes like horiatiki, keftedakia and melitzana on the menu alongside a buttery broiled whole fish, fantastic mixed grill and an all-Greek wine list.
Regulars get special ouzo treatment -- don't be surprised if an entire bottle lands on your table to enjoy, Athens style.