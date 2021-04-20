The Great Pyramid at Giza
Al Haram, Nazlet El-Semman, Al Giza Desert, Giza Governorate, Egypt
Drinking in the Pyramids!
Traveling with mom to a destination that many tend to shy from. We had an incredible journey traveling throughout Egypt and cruising down the nile.
almost 7 years ago
Camel resting his chin on a great pyramid
While riding out to the pyramids this character posed perfect for a shot with a pyramid under his chin. His branding was extensive as he has had many owners.
almost 7 years ago
Great Pyramids at Giza
The stunning pyramids.
almost 7 years ago
Party at the Pyramids!
The FABULOUS farewell party at the Pyramids!
If I had gone to Cairo just for this party, it would have been worth it!
In the midst of the Sahara, overlooking all nine pyramids at Giza...Camel rides, fortune tellers, cultural dancers, champagne, and Egypt's hottest rock band, Massar Egbari.
Amazing.
almost 7 years ago
Great Pyramids of Giza
Evidence of a profoundly brilliant civilization....oh...and you can't see it...but this guy was talking on his cel phone!
almost 7 years ago
Night in Giza
The pyramids are breathtaking at night. From this angle, the Sahara stretches indefinitely into darkness to the left of the monuments, and Giza sparkles like an inverted skyscape on the right.
almost 7 years ago
Great Pyramids
Definitely a site to see!!
almost 7 years ago
Giza Pyramids
It took me 30 years to make my dream come true ... for my birthday this year I walked beside the pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx.