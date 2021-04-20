Where are you going?
The Great Pyramid at Giza

Al Haram, Nazlet El-Semman, Al Giza Desert, Giza Governorate, Egypt
Drinking in the Pyramids!

Traveling with mom to a destination that many tend to shy from. We had an incredible journey traveling throughout Egypt and cruising down the nile.

By Kandi Ames

T.s. Robinson
almost 7 years ago

Camel resting his chin on a great pyramid

While riding out to the pyramids this character posed perfect for a shot with a pyramid under his chin. His branding was extensive as he has had many owners.
Retta Jitner
almost 7 years ago

Great Pyramids at Giza

The stunning pyramids.
Retta Jitner
almost 7 years ago

Party at the Pyramids!

The FABULOUS farewell party at the Pyramids!
If I had gone to Cairo just for this party, it would have been worth it!

In the midst of the Sahara, overlooking all nine pyramids at Giza...Camel rides, fortune tellers, cultural dancers, champagne, and Egypt's hottest rock band, Massar Egbari.

Amazing.
jennifer macdonald
almost 7 years ago

Great Pyramids of Giza

Evidence of a profoundly brilliant civilization....oh...and you can't see it...but this guy was talking on his cel phone!
Laura G. Fallon
almost 7 years ago

Night in Giza

The pyramids are breathtaking at night. From this angle, the Sahara stretches indefinitely into darkness to the left of the monuments, and Giza sparkles like an inverted skyscape on the right.
Andrew G
almost 7 years ago

Great Pyramids

Definitely a site to see!!
Lisa
almost 7 years ago

Giza Pyramids

It took me 30 years to make my dream come true ... for my birthday this year I walked beside the pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx.

