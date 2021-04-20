Stay at the Great House Inn
When we pulled up to the Great House Inn, my first thought was how appropriate the name was, with its three stories and wrap-around porch. Built in 1927, the hotel is situated in the Fort George area of Belize
City, only 100 meters from the Caribbean Ocean, very close to the Fort Point Lighthouse. From my room on the third floor, I could look out over the roof of the only structure between the hotel and the ocean, and I could smell the salt of the water in the cooling breeze. My room was large, decorated in a tropical theme that matched the palm trees visible from every window and the bathroom was spacious. A sitting area in my room allowed me the ability to take advantage of free wireless Internet, and when I was ready to relax, the wrap-around veranda gave me the opportunity to lie back and listen to the ocean. Sixteen guest rooms are available and rates begin at $126, including a continental breakfast and WiFi.