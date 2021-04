The Grand Sweets and Snacks

Ghee Sweets 101 Don't you dare leave town without a indulging in the delights of Indian Ghee Sweets and savory snacks. The Grand Sweets and Snacks has some of my favorite sweets and cocktail snacks famous to Chennai and to South India. Try the Mysorepauk, in fact, buy a kilo of it, you'll thank me later and grab a few bags of spicy chips and banana chips fried in coconut oil for the perfect salty sweet snack.