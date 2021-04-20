Where are you going?
The Granary

Broad Street
| +44 1497 820790
A bit of lunch Hereford United Kingdom

Sat, Sun 9am - 5:30pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

A bit of lunch

The best food in the UK, and this includes Wales, is the simple stuff such as meat pies, Cornish pasties, fish & chips and even a ploughman's lunch.

I had a very good ploughman's at the Granary, needing a rest from visiting all the book shops in Hay on Wye, and this one was very nice with a few different cheeses, bread, pickle, an apple and a bit of a salad.

Keeping it simple is often the best way to dine.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

