The Granary
Broad Street
| +44 1497 820790
Sat, Sun 9am - 5:30pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
A bit of lunchThe best food in the UK, and this includes Wales, is the simple stuff such as meat pies, Cornish pasties, fish & chips and even a ploughman's lunch.
I had a very good ploughman's at the Granary, needing a rest from visiting all the book shops in Hay on Wye, and this one was very nice with a few different cheeses, bread, pickle, an apple and a bit of a salad.
Keeping it simple is often the best way to dine.