The Grace Hotel 77 York St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Old Meets New at the Grace Hotel Built in the 1920s as the Grace Bros. department store, this art deco icon was almost a World War II command center before becoming a hotel in 1996. The heritage-listed property now offers 382 rooms, including 10 individually designed spaces, which guests can customize down to the chairs and bath products. Common areas feature original stone, wood, and iron fixtures, and hotel amenities range from dining and retail spaces to a rooftop fitness center with a pool, sauna, and hot tub. After your workout or soak, check out the view from the deck off the gym. The corner spire you see is part of a block-long penthouse.