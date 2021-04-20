The Glasgow School of Art [CLOSED]
167 Renfrew St, Glasgow G3 6RQ, UK
| +44 141 353 4500
Sat, Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 8pm
Get your Mackintosh on at The Glasgow School of ArtThe Glasgow School of Art is currently closed following a devastating fire in June 2018.
In Glasgow architect and renowned designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh has left an indelible mark on the city. Take a one-hour guided tour of this iconic architectural gem led by a student guide and prepare to be lured into the world of Mackintosh. The great finds I discovered were the library left untouched just the way Mackintosh left it and the cluster of sculptures I spotted in the student fueled halls. Keep a close eye on all the quintessential Mackintosh signatures: his classic fonts on room signs, stained glass and dark oak paneling. On the top floor there’s a daring corridor known as the hen run infused with natural light a perfect spot for city views. No wonder the Royal Institute of Architects has declared this building as Britain’s favorite for the past 175 years. Stunning rare furniture furnishes the original interiors. It’s the perfect spot to appreciate Glasgow’s extraordinary creative bent.
Architectural Exploration
As 2016 is the “Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design” in Scotland with events taking place throughout the year, why not explore some of Glasgow’s most exciting buildings. The Mackintosh Building at The Glasgow School of Art (GSA), which is currently being restored after a major fire, was designed by one of the city’s most famous sons: artist, architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh. The Mackintosh at The GSA Tour delves into the history of the school’s extraordinary design and describes the architect’s life and work. Another architectural highlight of the city is the striking exterior of the Zaha Hadid-designed Riverside Museum. The former European Museum of the Year is home to more than 3,000 objects outlining Glasgow’s transport past from bikes and trams to vintage cars and locomotives.