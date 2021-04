Get your Mackintosh on at The Glasgow School of Art

The Glasgow School of Art is currently closed following a devastating fire in June 2018.In Glasgow architect and renowned designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh has left an indelible mark on the city. Take a one-hour guided tour of this iconic architectural gem led by a student guide and prepare to be lured into the world of Mackintosh. The great finds I discovered were the library left untouched just the way Mackintosh left it and the cluster of sculptures I spotted in the student fueled halls. Keep a close eye on all the quintessential Mackintosh signatures: his classic fonts on room signs, stained glass and dark oak paneling. On the top floor there’s a daring corridor known as the hen run infused with natural light a perfect spot for city views. No wonder the Royal Institute of Architects has declared this building as Britain’s favorite for the past 175 years. Stunning rare furniture furnishes the original interiors. It’s the perfect spot to appreciate Glasgow’s extraordinary creative bent.