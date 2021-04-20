Architectural Exploration

As 2016 is the “Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design” in Scotland with events taking place throughout the year, why not explore some of Glasgow’s most exciting buildings. The Mackintosh Building at The Glasgow School of Art (GSA), which is currently being restored after a major fire, was designed by one of the city’s most famous sons: artist, architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh. The Mackintosh at The GSA Tour delves into the history of the school’s extraordinary design and describes the architect’s life and work. Another architectural highlight of the city is the striking exterior of the Zaha Hadid-designed Riverside Museum. The former European Museum of the Year is home to more than 3,000 objects outlining Glasgow’s transport past from bikes and trams to vintage cars and locomotives.