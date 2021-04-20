Where are you going?
The Georgian Terrace Hotel

659 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
Historic Hotel on Peachtree Street Atlanta Georgia United States
Historic Hotel on Peachtree Street

Named one of the Historic Hotels of America, the Georgian Terrace Hotel is at home across from the Fox Theatre. Designed to look like the Beaux Arts buildings popular in Paris in the early 1900s, the hotel has seen over 100 years of Atlanta history. Over the years prominent celebrities Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, Calvin Coolidge, Walt Disney, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and countless others have stayed there. The hotel hosted the 1939 Gone with the Wind gala in its ballrooms and now is the site of many weddings.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

